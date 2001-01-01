

An ongoing family project since 1996, in which we list notable daily events from across the African diaspora, as well as provide more extensive articles, complete with recommendations for further reading and other resources. Online since 1996.



A repository for many of my articles and interviews written for other publications, liberally sprinkled with material written expressly for the site.



Still under construction, this is a clearinghouse for information on the growing problem of electronic waste, or e-waste, in North America. As it approaches its final form, EcoDigital will also provide information for individuals in any state or province who want to reduce their impact on the environment or properly dispose of their electronics and related consumables.



I started Frames per Second (also known as fps) as a print magazine in 1991, with the express intent of looking at animation in new ways and breaking down the barriers that separate different disciplines and techniques. The print magazine folded in 2000, but fps was reborn as a website in 2003, and the magazine itself was relaunched as a downloadable PDF magazine in 2005.

Clickto show or hide descriptions.



My personal blog, largely to keep people up to date on what I've been doing.



PC World's consumer electronics blog. Every day we report on new developments in home tech.



What's new in the world of animation, and on the Frames per Second website.



New and upcoming animation festivals.



Upcoming animation DVDs, movies, books, CDs and more.



Animation podcasts, including interviews with animators, commentary, and more.

Clickto show or hide descriptions.