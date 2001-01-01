|
What is Five by Five?
"Five by five" refers to a way of reporting on the status of a radio signal. There are two scales, rated one to five, for strength and clarity. "Five by five" is therefore the best kind of signal, optimal for communication -- the proverbial "loud and clear."
5x5 Media is me, Emru Townsend, and since 1991 I've been in the business of communication. As a writer, I've penned hundreds of articles for magazines, newspapers, websites and books. As a technical writer, I've managed multiple document sets single-handedly or worked as part of a team on one book. As an instructor, my classes have ranged from single private clients to managing dozens of students in concurrent courses. As a website designer, I've created sites ranging from a single page to hundreds of documents. All of this, and more, is encompassed by the 5x5 Media banner.
The 5x5 Media website is where you can learn more about me and my work. Dive in, explore, enjoy. Recently Published
"The Top 15 Wackiest USB Devices," for PC World.
|
My Websites
Click to show or hide descriptions.
Black History Pages
An ongoing family project since 1996, in which we list notable daily events from across the African diaspora, as well as provide more extensive articles, complete with recommendations for further reading and other resources. Online since 1996.
The Critical Eye
A repository for many of my articles and interviews written for other publications, liberally sprinkled with material written expressly for the site.
EcoDigital
Still under construction, this is a clearinghouse for information on the growing problem of electronic waste, or e-waste, in North America. As it approaches its final form, EcoDigital will also provide information for individuals in any state or province who want to reduce their impact on the environment or properly dispose of their electronics and related consumables.
Frames per Second
Blogs
I started Frames per Second (also known as fps) as a print magazine in 1991, with the express intent of looking at animation in new ways and breaking down the barriers that separate different disciplines and techniques. The print magazine folded in 2000, but fps was reborn as a website in 2003, and the magazine itself was relaunched as a downloadable PDF magazine in 2005.
Click to show or hide descriptions.
The Accidental Blog
My personal blog, largely to keep people up to date on what I've been doing.
Digital World
PC World's consumer electronics blog. Every day we report on new developments in home tech.
fps
What's new in the world of animation, and on the Frames per Second website.
fps Festival Watch
New and upcoming animation festivals.
fps Upcoming Releases
Upcoming animation DVDs, movies, books, CDs and more.
fps Animation Podcasts
Animation podcasts, including interviews with animators, commentary, and more.
|
Who I've Written For
Click to show or hide lists.
Magazines, Newspapers and Book Essays
Newsletters
Websites and Blogs
DVD Liner Notes/Promotional Material
Mobile Entertainment
User Manuals
Click to show or hide descriptions.
Black History Pages
An ongoing family project since 1996, in which we list notable daily events from across the African diaspora, as well as provide more extensive articles, complete with recommendations for further reading and other resources. Online since 1996.
The Critical Eye
A repository for many of my articles and interviews written for other publications, liberally sprinkled with material written expressly for the site.
EcoDigital
Still under construction, this is a clearinghouse for information on the growing problem of electronic waste, or e-waste, in North America. As it approaches its final form, EcoDigital will also provide information for individuals in any state or province who want to reduce their impact on the environment or properly dispose of their electronics and related consumables.
ERS Youth Development Corporation
Established in 1986, ERS Youth Development Corporation is a non-profit organization dedicated to meeting the job training and personal development needs of today's youth and young adults.
Frames per Second
The website for the animation magazine I originally founded in 1991.
Professional Writers Association of Canada and Writers.ca
PWAC has represented Canadian freelance writers since 1976. I reorganized and redesigned PWAC's website and its sister site, writers.ca, in 2002.
|
© 2001–2006 5x5 Media.