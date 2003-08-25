The budget-conscious student who values usefulness over flashy features will find a lot to like in AlphaSmart's Dana
(2006/06/13)
If anything should have been adaptable, it was The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
(2005/04/28)
If you're low on funds, you can still make your own PDFs
. Just don't expect all the frills (2004/04/25)
Samurai Jack
is a take on samurai films, science fiction, Batman, and quest mythology (2003/11/25)
If the multiple-format Sony DRU-500AX and DRX-500ULX drives
didn't exist, someone would have to invent them (2003/11/12)
Robotech
and Battle of the Planets
show how far TV animation has come—or regressed (2003/11/04)
The free, open-source OpenOffice.org 1.0
is a viable alternative to Microsoft's pricey Offive suite (2003/11/04)
Usually change for change's sake is bad. Then there's Adobe Acrobat 6.0
(2003/11/02)
Big O
and an updated Gatchaman
show two different approaches to retro anime (2003/11/02)
Read or Die
has the best anime title ever. And the story's not half bad, either (2003/10/10)
Moving your data from a PC to a Mac could be easier, but two utilities
ease some of the burden (2003/09/28)
Microtek's ScanMaker 6800
's Digital ICE feature performs as advertised, but sometimes the old-fashioned method of photo-correction is best (2003/09/03)
It's hard to find anime that's more like American live-action than Cowboy Bebop: The Movie
. That's a compliment, by the way (2003/08/25)
Adobe Acrobat and a trio of third-party programs
provide different ways of rolling your own PDFs (2003/07/10)
